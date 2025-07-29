NYC mass shooting: Father of slain cop Didarul Islam had a stroke upon hearing news of son's death

A heartbreaking ripple of grief has struck the family of NYPD officer Didarul Islam after he was killed during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan. The off-duty cop's father suffered a stroke upon hearing the news that his son was among the victims of the incident on 345 Park Avenue, New York Post reported. NYPD officer Didarul Islam was among the four killed in shooting incident(X/NYPD News)

Didarul Islam's father hospitalized after stroke

On the night of July 28, Didarul Islam was working as a private security guard at a Park Avenue office building in Midtown. A gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, opened fire inside the lobby of the 44-story tower. Officer Islam, along with three other civilians, was killed. Tamura then made his way upstairs and took his own life. The building also houses several big-name offices, including the NFL’s headquarters.

Family members told the news outlet that Islam’s father was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke upon hearing the tragic news. Islam’s wife, who is eight months pregnant, was also taken to the hospital after falling ill from shock. The family is devastated, especially since Islam was their only son and the main provider.

Who is Didarul Islam?

Islam, 36, had served with the NYPD since late 2021 and was stationed in the Bronx. He is survived by his pregnant wife and two young children. The couple was expecting their third child soon. Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials called Islam a hero who gave his life protecting others. He was remembered as someone who always put others first, both on and off duty.

NYC mass shooting

The Midtown shooting has left many New Yorkers shaken. Reports say Tamura traveled from Las Vegas with a rifle, targeting areas within the busy skyscraper before ending his life. In addition to Islam, Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, was among the four people killed by Shane Tamura. Meanwhile, one NFL employee was grievously injured and remains hospitalized in stable condition, NBC reported.

FAQs:

1. Who was Didarul Islam?

Didarul Islam was a 36-year-old NYPD officer who had been serving since 2021. He was off-duty and working security when he was killed in a mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building.

2. What happened in the Midtown Manhattan shooting?

On July 28, 2025, a gunman named Shane Tamura opened fire inside a high-rise building on Park Avenue, killing four people, including Officer Islam. Tamura later died by suicide.

3. What happened to officer Islam’s family after the shooting?

After hearing about his son’s death, Officer Islam’s father reportedly suffered a stroke and was taken to the hospital. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, also needed medical attention due to the shock.

4. How is Officer Islam being remembered?

He is being remembered as a hero who put himself in harm’s way to protect others. City leaders and NYPD officials have honored his service and sacrifice.

5. Did Officer Islam have a family?

Yes, he was married and had two young children, besides expecting a third child with his wife.

6. Who was the shooter?

The shooter was identified as Shane Tamura. He reportedly traveled from Las Vegas and carried out the attack before ending his own life.