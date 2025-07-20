Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Officer placed on leave after video shows violent arrest at Roebling Bridge protest: Watch

ByVarnika Srivastava
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 07:05 pm IST

Protest on the Roebling Bridge was sparked by the immigration detention of former hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman.

Chaos broke out on the Roebling Bridge between Kentucky and Ohio when an anti-ICE demonstration turned violent, resulting in multiple arrests and the launch of a police investigation.

Following an anti-ICE protest in Covington, Kentucky, an officer was placed on administrative leave after body camera footage showed him using excessive force against a protester. (@gpirnia/ X)
Following an anti-ICE protest in Covington, Kentucky, an officer was placed on administrative leave after body camera footage showed him using excessive force against a protester. (@gpirnia/ X)

The protest was sparked by the immigration detention of former hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman. There were approximately 100 demonstrators who crossed the bridge from the Ohio side. But nearly 50 officers from Covington, Kentucky, confronted the protesters, according to Cincinnati.com.

Police officer placed on administrative leave

An officer was seen repeatedly punching a protester as police pinned him to the ground, according to footage. Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said protester Brandon Hill tried to take an officer’s pepper ball gun. However, Hill, who had bruises, scratches, and his arm in a sling, said he was just trying to avoid getting shot.

Hill told WCPO, "It's all very traumatic, and I'm still trying to recover from this, honestly. If anything like that happened, it's because a random gun was pointed in my face.”

Following the incident, the officer was placed on administrative leave amid the probe. Body camera footage showed the officer chasing Hill on the sidewalk and tackling him near the bridge’s edge. Hill was heard yelling “ow” and “stop” as he was hit in the head.

Police said Hill kept resisting and hid his hands, making the officer fear he might have a weapon. The officer then punched him several times. Another video showed protesters in neon vests pushing against a black SUV during the protest.

Fifteen people arrested

Fifteen people were arrested, including two journalists were arrested for not following police orders to leave. Covington police said officers who first approached the protest organizer were threatened and faced hostility.

The department said in a statement, “While the department supports the public's right to peaceful assembly and expression, threatening officers and blocking critical infrastructure, such as a major bridge, presents a danger to all involved.”

The protest was organized for Ayman Soliman, 51, an Egyptian immigrant and former chaplain at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was detained last week after a routine ICE check-in near Cincinnati.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
