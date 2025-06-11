‘Outstanding parking ticket’: Ohio BMV warns of new phishing text scam

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has issued a warning against a widespread phishing scam in which residents are getting text messages from fraudsters claiming to be BMV officials. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has issued a warning against a widespread phishing scam (Unsplash)

In a press release, Ohio BMV said the department has received multiple complaints about the texting scam.

The phishing scam tricks residents into sharing their personal or financial information by threatening immediate suspension of their license.

What's the phishing scam in Ohio?

The residents of the US state have reported receiving alarming text messages from fraudsters, who pose as officials of Ohio BMV.

The recipients are falsely informed about outstanding traffic tickets in their names. The message instructs them to immediately pay the money claiming that otherwise their license will get suspended.

Ohio BMV said the phishing attempt has been reported by drivers nationwide and has been designed specifically to trick the residents of the state.

The fake message from the scammers refer to a fabricated legal code, “Ohio State State Administrative Code 15C-16.003”. The text features a suspicious payment link that resembles the official government web address.

Besides license suspension, the scammers have even threatened registration suspension and prosecution.

What to do?

Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman has urged people to not fall for the phishing scam. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information,” Norman said in a statement.

Those who have received the messages can report to the Federal Trade Commission through the official website at reportfraud.ftc.gov. The victims of the fraud must immediately get in touch with their local law enforcement agency.

Shockingly, the scam is not just limited to Ohio and has been reported in other states, too.

Officials in Michigan have also issued a warning about the scam.

Residents in the US state have been asked to get in touch with the Michigan Department of Attorney General for more information or to file a complaint.

FAQs

1. Does Ohio BMV send messages for traffic ticket payment?

No. It does not send texts demanding payment or requesting personal information.

2. What to do if you receive a text regarding suspension of license?

Verify suspicious messages through official channels for payment notices.

3. What's the Ohio phishing scam?

Residents are getting fraud texts asking them to pay the outstanding traffic ticket to avoid having their license suspended.