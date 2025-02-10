Palestinian flag-waving protester crashes Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance; tackled by security

A protester caused a scene during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance by unfurling a Palestinian flag with “Gaza” and “Sudan” written on it. The individual, who was reportedly part of the 400-member field cast, managed to wave the flag before being tackled by security and removed from the field. A protestor holds a Palestinian flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" as US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)(AFP)

Protester disrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime

As Lamar performed his final song, TV Off, the protester climbed onto the back of a black Grand National car featured in the set. He then raised the flag before jumping down and running across the field for nearly 20 seconds, dodging other performers. Security quickly responded, tackling and detaining him.

The NFL confirmed that the protester was part of the field cast but had hidden the flag and acted independently. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the league stated. Roc Nation, which produced the show, also emphasised that the act was not planned or rehearsed. “The act by the individual was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal,” the statement read according to NBC.

Online reaction and speculation

Social media users were quick to react, with some speculating that the protester had been an official performer before staging the demonstration. Others linked the incident to ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the civil war in Sudan.

The protest occurred amid heightened discussions about the Israel-Gaza conflict and growing international debates over U.S. foreign policy. Former President Donald Trump recently sparked controversy by suggesting that the U.S. should “take over” Gaza and relocate most of its Palestinian population. His remarks have drawn significant backlash.

Eagles deny Chiefs a three-peat

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a decisive 40-22 victory at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, securing their second Super Bowl title and preventing the Chiefs from achieving a historic three-peat.

Unlike their previous championship showdown, this rematch lacked the same level of suspense. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the charge, throwing for two touchdowns, rushing for another, and contributing 222 passing yards along with 72 rushing yards. Kicker Jake Elliott also played a key role, successfully making four field goals. Hurts’ standout performance earned him the title of Super Bowl MVP