Pam Bondi ripped for asking Epstein victims to ‘come forward,’ vowing justice: ‘Spare us the piety: release the files’

US Attorney General Pam Bondi is being slammed on social media after she urged Jeffrey Epstein’s victims to come forward, and vowing to bring charges against anyone involved. Bondi’s post did not sit well with X users as the newly-released documents on Epstein, shared on the Justice Department’s website, were full of redactions and deleted pages. Photos of figures linked to the convicted sex offender, including Donald Trump’s, were removed. Pam Bondi ripped for asking Epstein victims to ‘come forward,’ vowing justice (REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Bondi wrote on X, “The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense.”

Read More | Epstein files release: Why a large part of documents is redacted; DOJ explains amid backlash

“We have met with many victims and victims groups, and will continue to do so if more reach out. Please contact myself, DAG Blanche, or the FBI and we will investigate immediately. We believe in the equal standard of justice in this country and will ensure that Justice is served,” she added.

‘None of the DOJ's past actions offer any hope of sincerity’

X users criticized Bondi and the Trump administration in the comment section. “Yet, you didn't release all the Files and redacted them to "protect victims" who are already publicly known because they are doing press conferences pressing you to release them,” a user wrote. One user asked, “why did it take this long and how can they trust you now?,” while another said, “Pam Bondi’s Epstein epiphany is about as credible as her defenses in Trump’s sham impeachments—pure theater to shield the boss. Victims first? Only if they don’t implicate him. Spare us the piety: release the files.

Read More | Epstein files release: First Trump reference in heavily redacted photo; ‘a $22,500 novelty check’

“Is this all just tough talk? I've yet to see any meaningful prosecutions,” one user wrote, while another said, “You said you were releasing this information in January. Everyone knows the only thing you’re committed to is taking a black marker to the names in the files.” “I genuinely want to believe this is a sincere offer, but none of the DOJ's past actions offer any hope of sincerity,” a user wrote, while another said, “Sounds good, but why have you not released all the files and why are they illegally redacted?”

Ro Khanna, the Democratic representative who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Republican Thomas Massie, said in a recent X post that he is “bringing inherent contempt against” Bondi. Khanna wrote, “.@RepThomasMassie & I announce that we are bringing inherent contempt against Bondi. DOJ cowers & re-releases the 119 page document, now with "minimal redactions." Massie & I are different. We do not just do memes or speeches. We take action to fight a corrupt system.”

Massie, who led the effort to force a vote on releasing the full Justice Department files on the Epstein investigation, has said that the document release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law” that Trump had signed.