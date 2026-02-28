Parma fire: Massive blaze at Woodbury apartments in Ohio sparks fears about residents; scary videos emerge

A massive fire was reported at the Woodbury Commons apartment complex on Stumph Road, in Parma, Ohio, on Friday. Reports indicated that Parma police and fire crews were responding to a 'fully involved' fire there. A fire was reported in Parma, affecting a residential structure. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per 3News, the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Around eight units are at the scene. Officers warned the fire was "large" and urged residents to step back.

A scanner report indicated “Heavy wind conditions, partial collapse of building, all FF pulled out going defensive.” News5Cleveland reported there are no known injuries or fatalities at this time.

Stumph Road has been closed and mutual aid has been requested.

Parma fire: Insurance agent offers help amid blaze As residents are expected to be impacted by the blaze, a Cleveland based insurance agent also commented on the Parma fire. Brenda Corchado wrote on Facebook “Our community is experiencing a heartbreaking situation tonight with the major fire at the Woodbury apartments in Parma Heights. We are lifting up all the families affected and praying for everyone’s safety, including our brave first responders.”

She continued in the post “If any of our customers have been impacted, please call the State Farm Claims Department at 800-732-5246 as soon as possible to report your claim. We are here for you, Parma. Please stay safe and check on your neighbors.”