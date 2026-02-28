Parma fire: Massive blaze at Woodbury apartments in Ohio sparks fears about residents; scary videos emerge
A massive fire was reported at the Woodbury Commons apartment complex on Stumph Road, in Parma, Ohio, on Friday.
A massive fire was reported at the Woodbury Commons apartment complex on Stumph Road, in Parma, Ohio, on Friday. Reports indicated that Parma police and fire crews were responding to a 'fully involved' fire there.
As per 3News, the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Around eight units are at the scene. Officers warned the fire was "large" and urged residents to step back.
Also Read | Huge fire engulfs Superior and Sage Hotel in Wisconsin; shocking video emerges
A scanner report indicated “Heavy wind conditions, partial collapse of building, all FF pulled out going defensive.” News5Cleveland reported there are no known injuries or fatalities at this time.
Stumph Road has been closed and mutual aid has been requested.
Parma fire: Insurance agent offers help amid blaze
As residents are expected to be impacted by the blaze, a Cleveland based insurance agent also commented on the Parma fire. Brenda Corchado wrote on Facebook “Our community is experiencing a heartbreaking situation tonight with the major fire at the Woodbury apartments in Parma Heights. We are lifting up all the families affected and praying for everyone’s safety, including our brave first responders.”
She continued in the post “If any of our customers have been impacted, please call the State Farm Claims Department at 800-732-5246 as soon as possible to report your claim. We are here for you, Parma. Please stay safe and check on your neighbors.”
Parma fire: Scary visuals emerge
People also shared visuals of the blaze amid ongoing operations. One person sharing a video remarked that the blaze was ‘right behind’ their house.
Another person shared a photo from the road, showing the smoke rising due to the blaze. “130th the smoke is really bad,” they wrote.
Others reacted to the news of the fire. “That’s intense and scary. How tragic. Prayers,” one person said. Another added “Wow so sad I used to live there. Hope no one is hurt..”
In a separate post a person had also asked “Any updates on the apartment building fire?”. To this, one person replied “Woodbury Commons, Stumph Rd. That's my building.”
They also shared an image showing the massive extent of the blaze as the fire appears to engulf a structure.
Another person shared a set of photos that showed the fire from a distance, while also capturing the ongoing efforts to douse the flames.
Another person, sharing a report of the fire wrote “Parma crews respond to fire at Woodbury Commons apartment complex.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More