Pennsylvania win a setback for Trump as Nikki emerges as real winner, Biden too faces dissent

Pennsylvania primary has voiced what's on America's mind by dissenting against Biden and many opting against Trump to vote for Nikki Haley.

Why is Pennsylvania win a setback for Trump?

However, he should be upset with the results today considering a significant portion of Republican primary voters in Pennsylvania cast their ballots for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday. Nikki had left the presidential race two months back and still succeeded in garnering at least 147,000 votes in Pennsylvania's GOP primary, with over 90% of the vote counted.

Trump emerged victorious in Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of about 68,000 votes against Hillary Clinton.

In Tuesday's GOP primary, Trump was expected to secure an easy win and indeed won 84% of the vote with 92% of votes reported, according to AP projections. Meanwhile, Haley, who suspended her presidential campaign in early March, secured 17% of the vote as of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Why is Pennsylvania a key state for Republicans?

Pennsylvania holds considerable weight in elections, with its outcome potentially tipping the scales in November. In 2020, President Biden won the state by approximately 80,500 votes.

While Trump has dominated Republican primaries nationwide, there are potential warning signs for his bid to return to the White House. In pivotal swing states like Arizona and Wisconsin, over one-fifth of GOP primary voters opted for a candidate other than Trump.

Dissent against Joe Biden in Pennsylvania

On the Democratic side, President Biden faced some organized dissent from voters critical of his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, Biden managed to fend off this challenge more effectively than his Republican counterpart. In Wisconsin and Arizona, just over 10% of Democratic primary voters chose a candidate other than Biden.

In Pennsylvania, organizers urged voters to support the "Abandon Biden" movement in protest of his handling of the conflict. However, the extent of support for this movement among voters remains unclear as of Tuesday night.

The Pennsylvania primary unfolds against the backdrop of Trump's legal battles. With 34 felony counts in his New York criminal case, Trump's campaign largely plays out from the courtroom as the trial progresses over the coming weeks.

Representatives for Trump did not provide an immediate response to Axios' request for comment on the primary results.