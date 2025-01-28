Menu Explore
Pete Hegseth vows to ‘shift’ from the ‘way business has been done’ at Pentagon

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 28, 2025 02:27 AM IST

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledges to bolster border security through military deployments and aircraft for deportations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spent his initial day in command at the Pentagon while delivering his pledge to help realize President Donald Trump's administration goals. He stressed the States would boost border security through military deployments and aircraft usage for deportations in addition to strengthening military preparedness.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks with the media during his first official arrival at the Pentagon as Secretary in Washington, DC, January 27, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks with the media during his first official arrival at the Pentagon as Secretary in Washington, DC, January 27, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon’s River Entrance at 9 a.m., where he was welcomed by General C.Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite having previously suggested that General Brown should be removed from his position, Hegseth patted the four-star general on the shoulder and remarked, “We’re in capable hands.”

“Our job is lethality and readiness and for fighting,” the defence secretary reiterated while vowing to bring a “warrior ethos” to the armed forces. “We’re going to hold people accountable,” he added.

ALSO READ| Pete Hegseth wins Senate vote as US defence secretary by a narrow margin amid abuse allegations

Pentagon’s troop surge at Southern border

The Pentagon sent 1,500 active-duty Army soldiers and Marines to the US-Mexico border where they joined approximately 2,500 troops who were already deployed there. “Whatever is needed at the border will be provided,” Hegseth indicated that this number could rise while addressing reporters at the Pentagon. “This is a shift. It’s not the way business has been done in the past.”

“The defence of the territorial integrity of the United States of America at the southern border, to include reservist National Guard and active duty, in compliance with the Constitution, the laws of our land and the directives of the commander.”

“We’ll absolutely continue to use military aircraft to deport undocumented migrants from the United States,” Hegseth confirmed.

ALSO READ| Pete Hegseth sparks mockery, anger as he fails to name ‘ASEAN’ nations at Senate hearing: ‘My 12-year-old grandson…’

The military began participating in these deportation flights last week, which were previously conducted by commercial and chartered planes.

Notably, on Sunday, after facing threats of steep tariffs from Trump, Colombian President Gustavo Petro agreed to allow US military aircraft to transport deportees to Colombia.

See More
