‘Pikachu’ protester spotted at anti-Trump ‘Hands Off’ protest| Video

A protester dressed as Pokemon character Pikachu stole the limelight during the anti-Donald Trump protests across the United States. Pikachu protestor spotted in ‘Hands Off’ protest in US against Trump(X)

So-called Hands Off! demonstrations were organised for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organisations, labour unions, LBGTQ advocates, veterans and elections activists, AP reported. The rallies appeared peaceful, with no immediate reports of arrests.

In a viral video, which HT cannot independently verify, a protester donning Pikachu costume was spotted at the demonstrations.

Few days ago, a protester wearing a Pikachu costume was spotted in Turkey, running from the riot police amid the unrest over the arrest of opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu.

Thousands of protesters in cities dotting the nation from Midtown Manhattan to Anchorage, Alaska, including at multiple state capitols, assailed Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's actions on government downsizing, the economy, immigration and human rights.

The administration is facing strong opposition from critics, who argue that these actions are eroding the very principles of American democracy. "

They’ve woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven’t seen anything yet," activist Graylan Hagler told AFP during a protest in Washington DC.

Also Read: ‘Hands Off’ protest; France, Canada, others hold massive rallies against Trump as pics, videos go viral

Kelley Robinson condemns the government

During a rally at Washington DC's National Mall, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, condemned the government for its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, with comments also made by House and Senate Democrats.

She said, “The attacks we’re seeing, they’re not just political. They are personal, y’all."

She added, “They’re trying to ban our books, they’re slashing HIV prevention funding, they’re criminalising our doctors, our teachers, our families, and our lives.”

Robinson concluded, “We don’t want this America, y’all. We want the America we deserve, where dignity, safety, and freedom belong not to some of us, but to all of us.”