‘Poland, India next?’ Donald Trump's ‘dumb’ Greenland agenda mocked by House Democrat

Donald Trump faced intense backlash from a House Democrat amidst his plans to annex Greenland. Seth Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, questioned how much of the world might be on Trump's agenda as the White House keeps highlighting his territorial aspirations for Greenland. Donald Trump trolled by Seth Moulton over his plans to buy Greenland.

Speaking with CNN’s Jessica Dean, Moulton dragged Poland and India during their conversation, quipping that Trump could use the justification of trying to restrain Russian forces to support territorial claims all over the world.

“If Trump is so concerned about Russia and China, then does he want to take over Poland, because they border Russia? Does he want to take over India, because they border China? Does he want to take over Mongolia, kind of in between the two?” the member of the Armed Services committee in the House asked.

Poland and Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave, shares a border of 144 miles.

Seth Moulton calls Trump strategy to grab lands ‘absurd’

Moulton went on to admit that there were legitimate worries about Russia's position in the Arctic, but blasted the land grabbing strategy, stressing the need for proactive diplomacy and collaboration with NATO members.

Calling Trump's policy “absurd”, the congressman said, “That’s not how the United States operates. It’s a dumb way to conduct foreign policy.”

The comments come as Trump reaffirmed his plans to take over Greenland after US VP JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's recent visit to the world's largest island received severe criticism.

Moreover, leaders in North America and Europe are concerned about Trump's remarks on Greenland because he has hinted that the US may use military force to occupy the territory.

Greenland has a population of 56,000 people. It is a part of Denmark, which is a NATO member.

In response to Trump's recent remarks of annexing the huge Arctic region, Greenland's newly elected Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen declared he would not cede the territory to the US.

“President Trump says that the United States is getting Greenland. Let me be clear: The United States won’t get that. We do not belong to anyone else. We determine our own future,” the Greenland PM stated in a Facebook post on Sunday.