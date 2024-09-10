Prince Harry, Meghan blasted as Netflix drops new project POLO teaser after Kate's candid update: ‘You’re disgusting’

Hours after Princess Kate gave a recovery update on her cancer treatment, Netflix dropped a teaser for a production by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, drawing severe backlash from royal fans over the odd timing. Harry and Meghan Markle faces backlash as netizens fumed over “bad timing” of the teaser released of Duke's POLO project with Netflix. The teaser was released just two hours after Kate Middleton announced that she is cancer-free. (AFP)

Netflix advertised the documentary series POLO on Tuesday (AEST), which will launch in December.

Prince Kate, the sister-in-law of Prince Harry, shared a video in a heartwarming social media post via Kensington Palace. In the three-minute video, she announced that she had completed her nine months chemotherapy treatment and she is now “cancer-free”.

In the emotional update, she shared how her challenging battle with cancer has made her appreciate life, love, and family even more.

Her post featured Prince William and their three kids, who all were enjoying family time in Norfolk.

All you need to know upcoming Netflix series

Netflix proceeded to promote the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries POLO just two hours after Kate's candid update. In a teaser released on X, Netflix posted four photos from the new project, showing polo players in action on their ponies as well as candid pictures of them tending to their animals in the background.

“POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December,” Netflix wrote.

The series that will be launched in December tracks professional polo players, providing a unique window into the “fast-paced” world of the game.

Experienced polo player Prince Harry was previously reported to be contributing to this project as part of the Sussexes' US$100 million (around $150 million in Australian dollars) Netflix contract.

It was announced in April that a show centered around polo was in the works.

A documentary on Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, was supposed to be released in the near future, but it appears that legal disputes around her trademark have caused a delay.

Netizens react to Netflix teaser launch

Meanwhile, the teaser released by Netflix split the internet, with some netizens blasting Harry and Markle for “bad timing”, while others praising them for a documentary on fascinating world of polo.

“You drop this just as Princess Catherine releases a video about her cancer treatment being finished,” one X user wrote.

“#ShamelessGrifters The date of this teaser is in such shocking bad taste,” another commented.

“Such bad timing. Read the room, Harry and Meghan,” a third user chimed in.

The fourth one remarked, “Great timing @netflix you’re disgusting. Trying to piggy back off the Princess of Wales to sell a crappy series about a ponce who abuses horses.”

On the other hand, Harry and Markle's fans expressed enthusiasm about the project.

“I can’t wait to discover POLO! This documentary will take us into the fascinating world of polo, with an exclusive look behind the scenes of this elite sport. Kudos to Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures for this promising project!” one fan said..

“Really looking forward to this. Love Prince Harry’s work,” another wrote.