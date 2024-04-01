Prince Harry set to return to UK in May? Prince William and Kate 'planning to do this to reduce awkwardness'

Ahead of Prince Harry's expected visit to the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games, a Royal family author has said the Duke of Sussex will have "some explaining" to do if he arrives in London. According to Royal biographer Tom Quinn, Harry is probably going to come back to the UK because missing the ceremony would highlight his tense relationship with Prince William,(AP)

There are uncertainties about if Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry as King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis news has already hit the Royal family.

On May 8, Prince Harry is scheduled to give a speech during a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

According to Royal biographer Tom Quinn, Harry is probably going to come back to the UK because missing the ceremony would highlight his tense relationship with Prince William. Speaking to The Mirror, Quinn declared that Harry will "certainly return" to the UK barring a significant upset.

The issues between Harry and William came to light following the former's remarks about the family in his memoir and Netflix series. While Harry visited the UK in February after King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public, it's still unknown if the Sussexes were aware of Kate's health problems prior to her declaration.

What if Prince Harry skips the Invictus Games?

Harry's absence from the Games would indicate that "he doesn't want the awkwardness" of having to meet Prince William or "having to choose not meet him", Quinn stated.

He went on to say that it "would be worse" for Harry to not return to the UK than to work out a solution where he meets William for ten minutes or finds an excuse to fly back to the United States to be with his kids.

Even if he explains why he doesn't have time to meet his brother and father King Charles, Quinn said: “No one is going to be fooled by these excuses.”

How will Harry and Kate reduce awkwardness?

There are possibilities that Harry and Kate encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the UK visit for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Quinn told to The Mirror that Prince William and Kate are concerned about whether Meghan would accompany Harry on his tour, since it could cause tension among the members of the Royal family. He emphasised that extensive preparation will help lessen the inevitable embarrassment.

If Harry avoids meeting with his brother and Kate, the Royal author said, “There will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting.”

While Kate and William want to spend some time with their kids in a peaceful surroundings after her cancer diagnosis, it seems Harry's visit may bring much more tension and drama.