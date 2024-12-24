Prince Harry's role as ‘royal family joker’ for Christmas taken over by…

Gift-giving among the Royal Family can be a challenge when priceless jewels, designer outfits, and luxury cars already surround your loved ones. Rather than indulging in extravagant presents, they often opt for more light-hearted gifts during the holiday season. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe previously told OK! Magazine, “It's a long-running tradition for the family to exchange joke gifts at Christmas, so there's always a lot of laughter at Sandringham. In the past, Prince Harry used to be the biggest joker, but now I imagine it's Charles, who has a very strong sense of humour." At Christmas, the Royal Family opts for playful gifts, keeping traditions alive with humour which used to be led by Prince Harry earlier. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This year, a key member of the family has stepped in to replace Prince Harry's role as the "royal family joker" for Christmas.

The new ‘Royal Family Joker’ for this year’s Christmas

Reportedly, the previous just-for-fun gifts included a leather toilet seat from Princess Anne to her older brother King Charles and Kate Middleton gifted a “grow your own girlfriend kit" to Prince Harry. Meanwhile, Harry gifted the late Queen a shower cap with “Ain’t life a b****” written on it. However, the Duke and Sussex have not celebrated Christmas with the royal family since 2018.

Duncan said, “Sometimes we imagine the royals are all very serious, but they like a good giggle like most families. Charles once said having a sense of humour is what keeps him sane, and so sharing joke presents helps lighten the atmosphere when things can otherwise be quite formal."

He continued, “I think the King will definitely be the one playing pranks and messing about with the grandchildren at Christmas. And you can imagine that Princess Anne is a bit like the naughty auntie, with everyone wondering what she might say or do next!"

A Christmas tradition for years

The Royal Family’s Christmas gift-giving tradition is known for its quirky and sometimes unexpected choices, with presents often reflecting personal touches and a sense of humour. Diana, Princess of Wales, famously gifted Sarah, Duchess of York, a bold leopard print bath mat, while Meghan Markle's first Christmas gift to Prince Harry in 2017 was a playful spoon engraved with "cereal killer."

But not all gifts are eccentric—sometimes the Royals keep it more sentimental. In 2016, for example, Kate Middleton gave the late Queen a jar of her homemade chutney, made using a recipe passed down from her grandmother, adding a heartfelt, personal touch to the festive exchange. Kate previously shared, “I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.”

Unlike most families, the royal family exchange their gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day as a nod to their German heritage. ex-royal butler Grant Harrold revealed, “It's a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria. They have afternoon tea in the White Drawing Room at Sandringham, which is an absolutely beautiful room, and then they exchange silly gifts. That's it, done."

However, he also revealed that more significant gifts especially the ones that belong to children are opened on Christmas morning. Grant said, "The royals are trying to do it the way everyone else does it," he reveals. "So they're keeping their own traditions going, with a modern twist as well. It's a nice way to do it."