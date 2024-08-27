 Red Lobster shuts down 23 more restaurants, check out full list of closed locations - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Red Lobster shuts down 23 more restaurants, check out full list of closed locations

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 27, 2024 02:44 AM IST

With the recent closures, a total of 129 Red Lobster locations have been shut down in less than four months.

Red Lobster is closing down another 23 locations just three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, the popular seafood chain had shut down 87 locations across 27 states. However, the company submitted a new set of 23-page court documents last week. According to the case filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, the Orlando-based company has rejected the leases of the 23 locations.

Red Lobster shuts down another 23 locations across multiple US states
Red Lobster shuts down another 23 locations across multiple US states(Getty Images via AFP)

With the recent closures, a total of 129 Red Lobster locations have been shut down in less than four months. This comes after the company faced years of financial woes, with the worst setback in 2023, when it lost nearly $11 million following its Endless Shrimp promotion.

“Something which was different from our expectations is the proportion of the people selecting this promotion was much higher compared to expectation,” said Ludovic Garnier, the CFO of Thai Union Group which holds a stake in the company, last year. Below is the full list of 23 recently closed Red Lobster locations:

Full list of 23 closed Red Lobster locations

Arizona

  1. 1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma

Arkansas

  1. 8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock

California

  1. 8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

  1. 4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Florida

  1. 326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach
  2. 5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola
  3. 8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

﻿Georgia

  1. 6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

Illinois

  1. 1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais
  2. 902 Commons Drive, Geneva
  3. 4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

Indiana

  1. 4353 Franklin St., Michigan City

Minnesota

  1. 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley
  2. 12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove

Missouri

  1. 2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

  1. 925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx
  2. 750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

North Carolina

  1. 304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

  1. 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

  1. 1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

﻿Virginia

  1. 555 S. Van Dorn St., Alexandria
  2. 4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond
  3. 709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach

Red Lobster shuts down 23 more restaurants, check out full list of closed locations
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
