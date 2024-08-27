Red Lobster shuts down 23 more restaurants, check out full list of closed locations

Red Lobster is closing down another 23 locations just three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, the popular seafood chain had shut down 87 locations across 27 states. However, the company submitted a new set of 23-page court documents last week. According to the case filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, the Orlando-based company has rejected the leases of the 23 locations. Red Lobster shuts down another 23 locations across multiple US states(Getty Images via AFP)

With the recent closures, a total of 129 Red Lobster locations have been shut down in less than four months. This comes after the company faced years of financial woes, with the worst setback in 2023, when it lost nearly $11 million following its Endless Shrimp promotion.

“Something which was different from our expectations is the proportion of the people selecting this promotion was much higher compared to expectation,” said Ludovic Garnier, the CFO of Thai Union Group which holds a stake in the company, last year. Below is the full list of 23 recently closed Red Lobster locations:

Full list of 23 closed Red Lobster locations

Arizona

1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma

Arkansas

8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock

California

8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Florida

326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach 5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola 8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

﻿Georgia

6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

Illinois

1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais 902 Commons Drive, Geneva 4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

Indiana

4353 Franklin St., Michigan City

Minnesota

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley 12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove

Missouri

2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx 750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

North Carolina

304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

﻿Virginia