Afternoon briefing: Ex-TMC MP gets rape threats for backing Kolkata protest; Thailand reports first Mpox case, and more

Former Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty claimed that she has received rape threats online for backing the cause of protesting doctors in Kolkata. Sharing screenshots on social media platform X, Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have received many such threatening comments in recent times. “AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this????,” Mimi Chakraborty posted on X tagging the cybercrime division of Kolkata police. Dig deeper. A file photo of Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.(PTI)

Thailand has detected the fresh Mpox case in a European man who arrived from Africa last week and is awaiting test results to determine the strain, a disease control official said on Wednesday. News agency AFP reported Thailand reported the suspected first case of the new more dangerous strain of Mpox. Thailand authorities were treating the case as if it were the Clade 1 form of Mpox, as the person had arrived on Augusts 14 from an African country where it was spreading, Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the department of disease control. Dig deeper.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is all set to take over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, reported 'The Age' on Wednesday. Speculations of Jay Shah's elevation were ripe after current ICC chairman Greg Barclay opted out of a third term on Tuesday after the end of his tenure on November 30. The Age reported Barclay's resignation was "amid a $US3 billion ($4.46 billion) dispute between the governing body and its major broadcast rights holder Star." Dig deeper.

Alex Cooper, who is known for her hit podcast Call Her Daddy, has reportedly signed a deal worth $125 million with SiriusXM. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air on SiriusXM from 2025. With this deal, Alex is parting ways with Spotify. The podcast, however, will not be exclusive to SiriusXM. People will be able to stream Call Her Daddy on all platforms, including Spotify. According to the report, the agreement gives SiriusXM exclusive distribution and advertising rights for the podcast. Dig deeper.

British YouTuber Miles Routledge joked about launching nuclear bombs at India and accused, without evidence, an anonymous troll of being Indian in a series of deeply racist posts made on the social media platform X. Routledge, 25, is best known as the British student who was stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover of 2021 and had to be evacuated from the war-torn country. On Tuesday, he triggered a slew of racist posts against Indians by sharing a screenshot in which an anonymous X user appeared to be threatening him. Routledge accused the X user of being an Indian despite nothing to suggest he belonged to India. Dig deeper.