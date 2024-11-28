RFK Jr dissed Bill Clinton, Tom Hanks and more celebs in secret sex diaries: Report

Robert F. Kennedy detailed his encounters with A-listers like Bill Clinton and Tom Hanks in his secret sex diaries. The 70-year-old, who is Donald Trump's pick for federal health secretary, laid bare his strong opinions about them in his infamous red journals obtained by the New York Post. Those diaries first came to light in 2013, following his second wife Mary Richardson Kennedy's death by suicide. Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures as he speaks ahead of Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

RFK Jr reveals his true feelings about A-listers in his secret sex diaries

The former environmental lawyer wrote about Forrest Gump star Hanks in February 2000, saying, “I thought the guy was a chronic complainer when he seemed to have the best luck on Earth.” Kennedy also slammed Paula Zahn, who interviewed him in January of the same year.

“TV with Paula Zahn who has always been sweet to me, but turns out to be a right wing zealot or an innocent who has swallowed all the tripe that the GOP propaganda machine produces daily,” he wrote. The Kennedy scion's ramblings also included Hollywood stars Rob Reiner, Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer, whom he had lunch with on the set of the film The Story of Us in 1999.

“I was struck by how slim and strong Willis was — almost slight,” Kennedy wrote on February 24 of the Die Hard star, adding that “he looks buff and tough in the movies.” He further noted that Reiner told him that he never discusses politics with Willis, “who is a libertarian of sorts and was Republican.”

Kennedy also took shots at Clinton, whom he once admitted to being a fan of. Calling the ex-prez “highly flawed,” the former presidential independent candidate wrote, “He has sold out all who believed in him for trinkets and whatever else he got for those pardons.” He further added that he was “disgusted” by Clinton's decision to pardon financier Marc Rich in 2001.