Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rick Hurst dies at 79: All on Dukes of Hazzard star's wives and children

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 27, 2025 03:38 PM IST

Rick Hurst, beloved for his role as Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at 79.

Rick Hurst, the beloved actor best known for his role as Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard, has passed away at the age of 79. 

Rick Hurst, famed for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at 79. (IMDB)
Rick Hurst, famed for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at 79. (IMDB)

His death was confirmed by his wife, Candace Kaniecki, who told TMZ that Hurst died unexpectedly on Thursday in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been made public.

Hurst’s warm and goofy portrayal of Cletus made him a fan favourite in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Rick Hurst's family

Hurst was married twice. His first marriage was to Katherine Shelley Weir, with whom he had one son. Later, he married acting coach Candace Kaniecki, his second wife, who remained by his side until his passing.

He is survived by his two sons, Ryan and Collin Hurst.

close

