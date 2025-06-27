Reacher Season 4 confirms big cast change as Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette replaces Jay Baruchel

Prime Video’s Reacher is officially in production for its much-anticipated fourth season. According to a Deadline report, the action-thriller has undergone a major change in its casting lineup, with Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette stepping in to replace Jay Baruchel, who exited the series due to a personal matter. Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Production on Reacher Season 4 began earlier this month. The new chapter is based on Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow, and follows Jack Reacher as he becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after a deadly train encounter. The series continues to star Alan Ritchson as the title character, a nomadic ex-military police officer.

Jay Baruchel exits, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette joins in lead role

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette will now play Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer who plays a key part in the new storyline. Baruchel’s departure comes just weeks after he was officially announced as part of the cast. Marquette is best known for his role in HBO’s Barry, where he played Chris Lucado. His addition marks a significant change in the upcoming season’s ensemble.

Season 4 of Reacher has also introduced a host of new faces. Among the series regulars are Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Detective Tamara Green from the Philadelphia PD, Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, and Anggun as Amisha Hoth. Kevin Corrigan joins the cast as Detective Docherty, Green’s partner.

Additional new cast members and storyline details

Other names confirmed for recurring guest roles include Kevin Weisman (Suits: LA), Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys), and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse). Weisman plays investigative journalist Russell Plum, Blucas appears as U.S. Congressman John Samson, and Robertson takes on the role of Elsbeth Samson, his wife.

This new season adapts Gone Tomorrow, where Reacher is pulled into a high-stakes conflict involving powerful enemies. The storyline begins with a tense encounter on a train that quickly escalates into a complex web of secrets, drawing Reacher into yet another mission that tests his limits.

Season 3 of the hit series premiered in February 2025 and became Prime Video’s most-watched returning show to date. With production now underway, fans can expect a return to Reacher’s trademark action and intrigue—this time with a refreshed ensemble.

FAQs:

1. Who is replacing Jay Baruchel in Reacher Season 4?

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette is replacing Jay Baruchel in the role of Jacob Merrick.

2. What is Reacher Season 4 based on?

Season 4 is adapted from Lee Child’s 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow.

3. When did Reacher Season 4 begin production?

Production began in early June 2025.

4. Who are the new cast members in Season 4?

New additions include Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson.