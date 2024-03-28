Riley Strain's parents make emotional request to those attending funeral, say he cherished ‘creating lasting memories’

Riley Strain’s parents have announced the date of his funeral, requesting people who plan to attend to wear green, Strain’s favourite colour. In a heartbreaking obituary, the family has honoured the 22-year-old University of Missouri senior. Riley Strain's parents have made an emotional request to those attending his funeral (Chris Whiteid via AP)

They have revealed that a “visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home East 3540 E. Seminole Springfield, MO 65809 and a Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm.” A private burial is set to be held later.

Strain was reported missing on March 8 after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge in Nashville. A man found his body in the Cumberland River in West Nashville days later, and called 911.

‘Riley’s warm heart extended to a beloved trio of pets’

“Riley embraced outdoor adventures, whether it was hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying the serenity of the lake. Riley’s competitive spirit shone through in tennis matches and his budding interest in the discipline of Jiujitsu. Above all, Riley cherished time spent with family, creating lasting memories,” the obituary reads, in part.

The obituary adds that Strain was a graduate of Kickapoo High School. He later attended the University of Missouri Columbia, majoring in business and financial planning. He also interned at Northwestern Mutual.

“Riley had a passion for good food, from the comfort of his mom’s chicken Parmesan to the zest of fajitas at local favorites like El Rodeo in Bolivar and El Charro in Nixa and took particular pride in grilling a steak to perfection,” the obituary says.

It adds, “Riley’s warm heart extended to a beloved trio of pets—Miles the golden doodle, Cooper the red heeler, and the German shepherds, Vikka and Vin. They brought Riley joy and companionship.”

Police have said that Strain’s death appears to be “accidental” and no foul play seems to have been involved. However, his parents have ordered a second autopsy.

“Riley often quipped, “Green makes you look good.” In that spirit, we ask attendees to wear something green and dress comfortably to honor Riley’s love of life,” the obituary reads.