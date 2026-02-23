Ronyell Whitaker cause of death: What we know as ex-Vikings DB dies day after WR Rondale Moore's tragic passing

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the death of Ronyell Whitaker, a former defensive back. He was 46.

Whitaker's death on Sunday, February 22, was confirmed by his family, who shared a statement referring to him as a "beloved son, brother and friend." His death comes a day after Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in Indiana at the age of 25.

Ronyell Whitaker’s cause of death Whitaker’s cause of death has not not been revealed by either the Vikings or his family. His family simply said that he they are “heartbroken to share the passing of” Whitaker, who “lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” according to the Vikings.

“A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact,” said the family statement.

Read More | Rondale Moore cause of death: Vikings WR found with suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound

“Ronyell went on to pursue his professional dreams in the National Football League, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Throughout his career, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, and he later continued his football journey in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring from professional football in 2010,” the family further said, adding that he was also “a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School from 2014-18 and was the CEO/Owner of privately-owned Whitaker Group, LLC, specializing in relocation transactions and short sales since 2011.”

They added, “While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family. He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for prayers, love and privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss and celebrates the life of a man who meant so much to so many.”

The family added that details about funeral arrangements and memorial details will be released later.

Rondale Moore’s death Moore died just hours before Whitaker’s passing. Police in Moore's hometown of New Albany, Indiana were called to a property on Saturday night, February 21. He was found in a garage and subsequently transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Sunday.

Read More | Rondale Moore reached out to Chiefs star Hollywood Brown hours before death: 'You weren't alone'

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the Vikings said in a statement. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings added, "We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counselling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time."

Investigators said Moore was found in a garage from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey said that the investigation remains ongoing, per WLKY.