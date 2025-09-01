Rudy Giuliani targeted? Car accident spurs wild theories; representative clarifies

Claims that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, was targeted began to surface online after he was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire on August 30. Notably, these claims come from unverified accounts and have been addressed by Giuliani's representative. Rudy Giuliani had helped a domestic violence victim after which he was involved in the accident. (X/@GuntherEagleman)

His representative, Michael Ragusa, had shared on X that the 81-year-old finished assisting a domestic violence victim when he got into the accident.

“He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” the post read. The official statement went on to detail that Giuliani's vehicle was ‘struck from behind at high speed’. The fact that the vehicle hit Giuliani's car from behind prompted some to question whether it was intentional, which led to the theories of a targeted attack being circulated. Now, his representative has clarified the matter, and answered several questions regarding the incident too.

What people said about Giuliani

One person asked “Struck from behind at high speed ? Was It intentional?,” to which his representative simply replied “No.” Another asked if the alleged perpetrator of the domestic violence had struck the car, given that Giuliani had helped a victim, to which his representative said that the accident was unrelated.

“Does anyone think the victim's abuser waited for the car who helped her, to ram them? Maybe not even knowing it's Giuliani,” another asked, to which the representative answered that no one could have known it was him, since Giuliani was in a rented vehicle.

Seeing the theories floating online, Ragusa issued a clarification, saying “This was not a targeted attack.”

However, it did little to deter those online. While the clarification came an hour back, posts as recent as five minutes prior to the time of writing kept adding fuel to the fire.

One person asked, “Not a targeted attack. Then why is there no mention of the driver of the car who rear ended him at a high rate of speed?” Another said that though his security detail said it was not a targeted attack, they did not believe it.

Giuliani's representative, meanwhile, also said, “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories.”