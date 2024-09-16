Ryan Routh sported Biden-Harris sticker on pickup truck; accused Trump of ‘turning Americans into Slaves’

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man arrested for allegedly targeting former President Donald Trump with an AK-47 assault rifle near his Mar-a-Lago golf club, was reported to have a Biden-Harris sticker on his vehicle. The 58-year-old has been vocal about his political views online, often posting in support of Democratic candidates and causes. Secret Service and Homeland Security agents check a former home of a suspect n Ryan W. Routh as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Donald Trump, in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Since 2019, Routh, who has a lengthy criminal record, has exclusively donated to Democratic figures and campaigns, echoing the anti-Trump rhetoric championed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ryan Routh had Biden-Harris bumper sticker

According to the NY Post, the suspect currently under FBI investigation and detained by local police, had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his pickup truck at his Kaaawa, Hawaii home. Earlier, Reuters reported that Secret Service and Homeland Security agents searched a former residence of the suspect in Greensboro, North Carolina. Additionally, photos of Routh's home in Hawaii also surfaced.

While his past political leanings were primarily Republican, as evidenced by his social media support for figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley—both of whom ran for president before dropping out and endorsing Trump—his support for the Democratic Party strengthened in the lead-up to the next presidential election. Routh advised Biden,, in an April 22 X post, to run a campaign centred around keeping “America democratic and free.”

Also read: Trump 'attacker' Ryan Routh supported Indian origin Republicans, Vivek, Nikki and Tulsi; voted for Trump

Would-be Trump's assassin was a vocal Trump critic

“DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose,” the 58-year-old wrote in one of his social media posts. “We cannot afford to fail,” Routh continued. “The world is counting on us to show the way.”

According to The Post, the language used by the suspect mirrors phrases commonly used by Democrats, especially President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, such as “We are fighting for our democracy.” on August 29, and a Houston event on July 31, Harris emphasised the importance of democracy and fundamental freedoms. “Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot and so is our democracy.”

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, told The Post: “It is no coincidence that Routh repeated Kamala’s and Joe’s extremist rhetoric against Trump. At this point, it is inexcusable incitement.”

Also read: Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would-be assassin arrested with AK-47 aimed at former prez

While it's clear that Routh strongly disliked Trump, as his social media posts suggest, his son clarified that Routh is not a violent person. He also mentioned that his father had a deep-seated aversion to Trump, sharing the sentiment of many others who are critical of the former president. “He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f***ing life,” the son of would be Trump assassin told Daily Mail earlier.

Routh was once a Trump supporter and even voted for him in 2016 however since he has distanced himself from Trump’s policies and even accused him of wanting to “make Americans slaves to a master.”

Harris says, ‘I’m deeply disturbed’

After denouncing violence and expressing relief over Trump’s safety, Vice President Harris, who is running as the Democratic candidate in the upcoming presidential election against Trump, pledged to provide the Secret Service with "every resource" necessary to carry out their job.

"I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence," Harris said in a statement rolled out by the White House on Sunday.