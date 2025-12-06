Salinas shooting update: Why Alisal High School on Williams Rd was under lockdown; first details out

A shooting took place in East Salinas, California on December 5, prompting a brief lockdown at Alisal High School, on 777 Williams Rd. Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting, as per KSBW 8. Law enforcement presence was seen at the intersection between Towt Street and Moreno Drive. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Law enforcement presence was seen at the intersection between Towt Street and Moreno Drive, as per the publication.

Alisal High School was placed under a lockdown due to the off-campus shooting. Cesar E. Chavez Elementary was also placed under a lockdown at the time. The lockdown went into effect at 3:55 p.m. and was lifted soon after.

School officials told the publication that there was no threat on campus at any time. Authorities have not revealed any details about the shooter either.

Claims and reactions in Salinas shooting

While authorities have not revealed anything about injuries or who the shooter might be, reports online claimed the victim was an 18-year-old. The claim was posted to a local crime watch group on Facebook. “3:50pm/Salinas Camarillo ct. Victim of a shooting 18 yrs old," it said. The post further claimed that the victim might have been possibly been a student from a nearby school, and went on to add that they might have been a freshman. Notably, police have not declared that there were any victims in the incident yet.

Another person claimed their sister heard about ten shots. A person claiming to be at Alisal High mentioned “Yes we are at Alisal high school at a basketball tournament and we are on lockdown….game still playing but we can’t leave.”

One person shared a drone video, showing heavy police presence in the area.

Another local report from Salinas Chronicle claimed that an 18-year-old had been shot in the neck on Camarillo Court in Salinas. The report claimed that investigators were on the scene to determine what led to the shooting.