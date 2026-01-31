San Jose fire: 3-alarm structure fire erupts on Saratoga Ave; scary visuals emerge
A three-alarm structure fire erupted at Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, California, on Friday, and traffic nearby was hit.
A three-alarm structure fire erupted on the 1700 block of Saratoga Ave, San Jose, California, on Friday. There was a two-story vacant structure and the blaze led to traffic nearby being hit, as per San Jose Fire Department.
They also informed that defensive operations were on, and people were asked to avoid the area.
SJFD also shared a map of the blaze and noted “Saratoga Ave is closed in both directions between Prospect Rd and Lawrence Expressway. Lawrence Expressway shut down at Saratoga Ave.”
San Jose fire: Scary visuals emerge
Meanwhile, scary visuals emerged showing thick smoke visible as a result of the blaze. “Saratoga Ave Structure fire,” a Facebook page noted.
Many others reacted to smoke being visible from afar. “Looks insane,” one person commented, sharing an image where a thick plume could be seen rising from behind a building.
Others were shocked at what happened. “What building? Crazy,” a person wrote on Facebook. “What happen here,” asked another. One person shared a screenshot of the map attempting to circle out the building believed to be ablaze.
The San Jose Fire Department has not yet shared a cause behind the blaze.
Visuals showed firefighters on scene trying to tackle the blaze. Another person writing about the fire said on X “Big fire at the corner of Saratoga and Lawrence in San Jose. Strip business center, huge plume of black smoke, FD is having trouble establishing water supply, roof just collapsed, apparently getting ready to close both Saratoga Ave and Prospect at Lawrence.”
One page took note of Friday traffic being impacted.
“When Friday evening commute traffic meets a huge fire down the street…Looks like it’s at the #SanJose - Saratoga border in the west side of #SiliconValley,” they wrote.
