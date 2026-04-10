Sienna Parkway: Active shooter fears take hold as emergency declared in Missouri City; first details

Sienna Parkway in Missouri City, Texas was closed due to an ‘emergency’ on Thursday. Sienna expressway in Missouri City was closed for an 'emergency' with many claiming it was due to an active shooter situation. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Attention Missouri City! Sienna Parkway is closed due to emergency. Please avoid the area,” the notification from the The City of Missouri City, Texas read. A follow-up notification said “The incident has been contained on Scanlin Trace. Sienna Parkway is now open in both directions.”

However, the notifications did not detail what kind of emergency had prompted the closure. People online, claiming to be from the area, said there was an active shooter situation, which had prompted the move.

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A local youth football group had posted on Facebook, “Missouri City / Sienna Area. Please stay inside and stay vigilant! There is currently a suspect on the loose in the Missouri City / Sienna area.”

It added, "What we know so far:

• Police Activity: Missouri City PD had the suspect in custody, but he has since escaped.

• Last Location: He was last seen hopping fences; fields near Sienna have been evacuated as a precaution.

• Action Needed: If you live in or near this area, LOCK ALL DOORS and windows immediately.

Keep your head on a swivel and please stay safe until an official update of his capture is provided."

The post urged users to share the news with their neighbors.

Sienna Parkway closure reactions Several people reacted to the news of the Sienna Parkway closure and reopening. “Why not say what the emergency is, so that we can stay out of harms way,” one asked.

Another replied “Stay safe guys, they are looking for a guy with a gun on the run.” Yet another said “Kids literally riding their scooters and bicycles while someone is walking around with two weapons and this is the warning we get.”

A person also offered more details, saying “due to an active shooter. people stuck in their fish bowls of cars while someone with guns runs around and there’s no way to get out of sienna. 521 exit is a parking lot.” The incident also led to traffic congestions and one remarked “Traffic is horrible on Waters lake and Sienna Point.”

Once the expressway was reopened, a person commented “Active shooter in Sienna. He was apprehended.”

The Missouri Police are yet to officially comment on the matter. It remains unknown if anyone was injured in the incident. No details of the suspect has been made public yet, either.