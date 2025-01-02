Simone Biles named 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, here's how the Olympian reacted

Simone Biles has redefined what it means to be a champion. Named Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, she’s done more than just rack up gold medals—she’s changed the game in gymnastics and sparked important conversations about athletes’ mental health. From her record-breaking performances to her fearless voice on issues that matter, Biles continues to inspire both in the spotlight and beyond. Simone Biles, awarded Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, highlights her Olympic triumphs and the mental health challenges athletes face. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Elon Musk changes his name on X again after Kekius Maximus. This time it's…

SI’s Sportsman of the Year 2024- Simone Biles

During the Paris Olympics 2024, the artistic gymnast won hearts with her return after withdrawing from most of the Tokyo Games events in 2020. Biles’ wins at the 2024 Olympics made her the most decorated gymnast in the history of the US. She won a total of four medals in 2024 which comprised three gold medals and one silver medal.

In addition to her flawless performance in Paris, Biles continued to make history by breaking Shannon Miller’s long-standing record for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast. After tying Miller with 7 medals at Tokyo 2020, Biles pushed past that milestone in 2024, bringing her total to an incredible 11 Olympic medals.

Sports was not the only thing she made headlines for in 2024. Biles has been a big advocate of athletes’ mental health and slammed her trollers on social media head-on.

Also Read: New Orleans attacker's brother describes suspect as ‘a sweetheart,' blames ‘radicalisation, not religion’ for massacre

Biles’ reaction to being named SI’s Sportsman of the Year 2024

On being named the Sportsman of the Year 2024, Biles recalled, “Going into Paris it was like all eyes are on me." She continued, “The expectations are a lot. Can I do it again? Can I do it like I did it in Rio? So that was a lot but I knew I had the proper circle surrounding me to get the job done. The pressure of Paris, especially coming off Tokyo, was a lot, but I've been in a lot of therapy, so I know how to handle it."

Biles added, “I wanted to be open and honest with my audience about exactly what I was going through because, as an elite athlete, everybody thinks that every moment we have in athletics is great, that it’s the best." The mental health advocate said, “But we go through some lows too, and we deal with things just like everyone else might. I was like if I can share some insight into what's going on, maybe they'll understand, and maybe they'll even relate to it. Maybe it can help somebody out there. It was kind of nice for me because it shows that we’re all going through this together.”

Talking about the tear in her calf she experienced during a crucial time in the Games, she shared, “Honestly, I think it might have been a blessing in disguise, only because it gave me a distraction to not think of everything else. I was just focused on my well-being and my calf.”

She continued, “But then on the other hand, I was like, 'No, you’ve got to be kidding me! I cannot pull out again.' I have to keep pushing forward. As long as we can manage pain and work through this, we’ll be fine. But it was a very stressful situation because, again, kind of all eyes are on me, as well as USA Gymnastics.”

She also shared about her Redemption Tour. The star gymnast concluded with, “I'm so excited to be Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. It’s a big role, and shoes to fill. I'm honoured because we want to put gymnastics on the map alongside the Olympic year, so it’s really cool. I would say you can only have a legacy if you’re completely done with the sport.” Biles continued, "Right now, I have to take some time off, mentally and physically, because what we do is very taxing on our bodies. I'm focusing on getting healthy and just seeing where life takes me. If that's the gym, then you'll see me in LA."