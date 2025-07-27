Smoke in New York: Canadian wildfires worsen air quality

The skies over New York turned hazy again on Saturday as smoke from Canada’s wildfires drifted south, prompting state officials to issue a health advisory. The alert, covering New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and the Adirondacks, warns that the air is now “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Canada's wildfires are causing widespread air quality concerns in the U.S., with advisories issued for New York and surrounding areas. Pitts Stop Garage/via REUTERS (Pitts Stop Garage via REUTERS)

Notice issued by DECD amid bad air quality

The notice came from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health, both posting the message on X. Anyone with breathing issues, especially kids and older adults, is being told to limit time outdoors.

"DEC and @HealthNYGov have issued an air quality health advisory today, July 26, for Long Island, NYC Metro, Lower and Upper Hudson Valley, and Adirondacks due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Air Quality Hotline: 1-800-535-1345," read the post.

Wildfires across Canada are still burning out of control. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to leave their homes. The smoke is crossing the border, turning much of the northern U.S. into a haze-filled zone.

AQI climbs above 100

According to the BBC, State officials revealed that the air quality index is expected to top 100, with some areas pushing 135. Numbers like that mean the air can irritate lungs and trigger asthma or heart problems. Parts of New England are also dealing with the same conditions.

The AQI is a simple scale: the higher the number, the worse the pollution. Anything over 100 is considered a health risk for vulnerable groups. These warnings have become all too familiar this summer. In mid-July, Chicago dealt with a similar alert as smoke rolled across the Midwest.

Wildfires raise political concerns

The smoke has even become a political issue. Earlier this month, six U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Canada’s ambassador, saying the haze was making life miserable for Americans trying to enjoy summer.

Canada is currently fighting more than 550 active fires, with most centered in Manitoba. Around 6.1 million hectares - about 15 million acres - have already burned in the past year. In May and June, 30,000 people were evacuated in Saskatchewan and Manitoba after states of emergency were declared, according to the BBC.

Experts say climate change is behind the worsening fire seasons. Canada is warming at roughly twice the global average, while its Arctic regions are heating up almost three times faster.

