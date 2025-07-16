Social Security payments today: Who will receive how much? All you need to know

Millions of Americans are seeing their Social Security checks hit bank accounts this week, and for some, the payout is higher than expected. In fact, retirees who delayed claiming benefits until age 70 could receive as much as $5,108 in July, Newsweek reported. These payments are being issued on the standard schedule but come with added good news thanks to recent policy updates. Millions of people in the US are seeing their Social Security checks hit bank accounts this week(Unsplash)

Payment dates are based on birthdays

Social Security payments are sent in staggered waves based on birth dates. Those born between the 1st and 10th of any month were paid on July 9.

People with birthdays from the 11th to 20th will get their payments on July 16, and those born from the 21st to 31st can expect deposits by July 23. If they receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) only, their payment was issued earlier on July 1.

Meanwhile, those who also receive Social Security, or who filed before May 1997, were paid on July 3. The maximum Social Security benefit has reached $5,108 per month, though the typical recipient receives far less.

Most monthly retirement payments average around $2,000, with disability recipients (SSDI) getting about $1,500. SSI payouts top out at $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples.

Also Read: Social Security: Why beneficiaries may receive reduced payments from July 2025

New laws by Donald Trump

The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law on July 4 by President Donald Trump, raises the standard deduction significantly with $6,000 for individuals and $12,000 for couples, as per Forbes. This means nearly 90 per cent of Social Security recipients will no longer owe federal tax on their benefits.

Also worth noting: beginning July 24, the Social Security Administration will limit overpayment recovery to no more than half of a person’s monthly check. This offers breathing room to beneficiaries who may have been hit by errors in past calculations.

If you were expecting your benefit and have not received it within three business days of your scheduled date, be sure to check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA directly.

FAQs:

1. When are Social Security payments being made in July 2025?

Payments are issued on July 9, 16, and 23 based on your birth date. SSI-only recipients were paid on July 1, and others on July 3.

2. Who gets the $5,108 Social Security payment?

Only retirees who delayed benefits until age 70 qualify for the maximum $5,108 monthly payment.

3. What is the “One Big Beautiful Bill”?

It is a 2025 law signed by President Trump that boosts standard tax deductions and reduces taxes on Social Security.