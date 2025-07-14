US neurologist advises Americans to avoid these 3 common foods to keep their brain sharp and healthy

Mental fitness is as important as physical fitness! When it comes to protecting brain health, most people think of eating leafy greens and omega-3-rich fish. But some foods may do more harm than good, especially when they harbour dangerous neurotoxins or brain parasites. Neurologist lists foods to avoid for better mental fitness.

Dr Baibing Chen, a neurologist and professor at the University of Michigan, has witnessed terrifying effects of these foodborne threats in his career. In a video on TikTok, he has listed three specific foods he personally avoids no matter how appetising they may seem, according to New York Post.

(Also read: Is it just a headache? Neurologist shares 6 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore )

Tropical reef fish

Dr Chen, in the video, said that he relishes fish but avoids consuming large tropical reef species like barracuda, grouper, or amberjack. He explains these fishes can contain ciguatoxin, a potent neurotoxin which accumulates in predatory reef fish.

He warned that ciguatoxin is heat-stable and no matter how well the fish is cooked, it will not be destroyed.

Ciguatoxin poisoning symptoms include tingling, dizziness, hallucinations, reversed temperature sensation and it could even cause chronic nerve damage. It is frequently misdiagnosed, and cases are on the rise in tropical regions.

The health expert has advised sticking to safer fish varieties and avoiding the liver or roe of large reef fish.

Damaged tin cans

Dr Chen said he avoids consuming food from tins that have dents and urged people to throw out any tin cans that are bulging, cracked, or badly dented. This is because such products could be contaminated with botulinum toxin, he added.

Also Read: NHS doctor shares '5 everyday habits that are ageing your brain': Doom scrolling to skipping meals, especially breakfast

The toxin, produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, is one of the most lethal neurotoxins which can cause paralysis and even death. Dr Chen explained that botulinum toxin is odorless and tasteless, while heating the food nay not necessarily destroy it.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” he noted.

Undercooked pork

Dr Chen added that eating undercooked pork, especially from unregulated sources, carries the risk of neurocysticercosis, a parasitic infection caused by tapeworm eggs which can lodge in the brain. He highlighted that neurocysticercosis is one of the leading causes of acquired epilepsy worldwide, stressing that fully cooking pork to a safe internal temperature is essential, especially for those with weakened immune systems.

What else does Dr Baibing Chen promote for brain health?

In an interview with CNBC, he shared four habits he practices to better brain health and memory. He cautioned against over-relying on GPS since it can weaken spatial memory. Secondly, he warned against excessive energy drink consumption which could lead to cardiovascular issues and neurological problems like insomnia and anxiety.

Also Read: Neurosurgeon explains how 'brain health is pretty easy to achieve', reveals foods to eat: Dark chocolate, fish, broccoli

Additionally, he talked about the risks of overusing over-the-counter medications, saying that excessive use of OTC medicines like Pepto-Bismol can lead to dementia-like symptoms and that high zinc intake could cause spinal cord injuries.

FAQs

What is ciguatoxin, and why is it dangerous?

Ciguatoxin is a neurotoxin found in some tropical reef fish. It causes neurological symptoms like tingling, hallucinations, and reversed hot/cold sensations, while cooking the fish doesn’t eliminate it.

How can I tell if a tin can is dangerous?

Avoid any cans that are bulging, cracked, or severely dented, as they could contain botulinum toxin, which is deadly and undetectable by taste or smell.

What is neurocysticercosis?

It’s a brain infection caused by ingesting tapeworm eggs, usually from undercooked pork. It can lead to seizures and is a major cause of epilepsy worldwide.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.