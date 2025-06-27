South Shore Sports Center in Hingham goes up in flames just minutes after closing: Watch

A massive fire broke out late Wednesday at the South Shore Sports Center in Hingham, Massachusetts, causing severe damage. Officials say the building may need to be demolished. The blaze started around 11 pm, shortly after staff had locked up. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported, as reported by NBC Boston. A significant fire erupted at the South Shore Sports Center in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Fire Chief says complex is a total loss

Upon responding to the 4-alarm fire, the firefighters discovered heavy flames in the kitchen and dining area. Despite spending hours to save the building, Fire Chief David Levenson said that the complex was a total loss, as reported by CBS News. The complex was a resident favorite venue on the South Shore for its sports league and birthday parties.

On Friday, Levenson told the reporters, “It's been around for 25 years or more (for) soccer, basketball, baseball. Everything went on here. It's going to be a loss for the community if they're unable to rebuild.”

Firefighters yet to find the cause of fire

Due to the degree of damage suffered by the building in the fire, investigators have yet to find out where and how the fire started. Firefighters also faced the challenge of getting water to douse the flames.

The deputy chief said, “We're in sort of a not a main road, so the water mains are generally a little bit smaller and the amount of water we were requiring was more than the main could supply. We notified the water company. They did what they could to pump up the pressure. You can only give so much.”

Levenson revealed that the next step will be to demolish the building.