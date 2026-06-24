Springfield Town Center bomb threat: What we know so far amid massive police response in Fairfax County
Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County was evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday. Police responded after a caller allegedly threatened to bomb the mall.
The Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia has been evacuated amid a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. A massive police response is underway. The credibility of the threat is under investigation and Springfield Police Department is yet to give an “All Clear.”
The response was triggered after an unknown person called in, threatening to bomb the school. The response started around 4:28pm EST, local news outlet FFX confirmed.
The same reported noted officers in scanner audio talking about the caller potentially using a voice distortion app to mask his identity and reportedly threatened to target the mall on Springfield Avenue with bombs.
"Officers are on scene at Springfield Town Center for a reported bomb threat," an update from Fairfax County Police on X read. “A person on an unknown number reported the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the mall has been evacuated as our EOD conducts a search. Please avoid the area.”
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More