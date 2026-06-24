Springfield Town Center bomb threat: What we know so far amid massive police response in Fairfax County

The Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia has been evacuated amid a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. A massive police response is underway. The credibility of the threat is under investigation and Springfield Police Department is yet to give an “All Clear.” Representational. (Unsplash)

The response was triggered after an unknown person called in, threatening to bomb the school. The response started around 4:28pm EST, local news outlet FFX confirmed.

The same reported noted officers in scanner audio talking about the caller potentially using a voice distortion app to mask his identity and reportedly threatened to target the mall on Springfield Avenue with bombs.

"Officers are on scene at Springfield Town Center for a reported bomb threat," an update from Fairfax County Police on X read. “A person on an unknown number reported the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the mall has been evacuated as our EOD conducts a search. Please avoid the area.”

This story is developing.