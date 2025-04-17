Starbucks free refill offer: What you need to know before your next visit

If you're a regular Starbucks visitor, you can take advantage of the Starbucks free refill policy at participating stores in the US and Canada, making your café visits more satisfying and cost-effective. But before you get a refill, here’s everything you need to know about the policy. Regular Starbucks customers can benefit from the free refill policy at participating locations in the US and Canada, which can increase the satisfaction and affordability of your café visits.(Unsplash)

Starting in January this year, Starbucks reintroduced the free refill policy along with new amenities, such as a condiment bar. According to the company’s website, the offer states that once a customer has enjoyed a drink in the café, they can receive refills of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea during the same visit. However, the offer excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, flavored iced teas, and Starbucks Refreshers.

Also read: Starbucks tightens barista dress code to revamp the look and feel of North American stores

How to avail the offer

When you place your initial order, your drink will be served in a ceramic mug or glass. You can also bring a clear, reusable personal cup. Once you've finished your drink, you can ask for a refill. It is important to note that regardless of your initial beverage, the free refill will only be hot or iced brewed coffee or tea—no other drinks qualify. If you wish to add modifiers to your refill, there will be an additional charge, even if your original drink included modifiers.

Points to Note

*This offer is valid only during the same store visit, meaning the customer must remain in the café after the original purchase and before requesting a refill.

*Any customer who orders through Mobile Order & Pay (MOP) or the drive-thru but enjoys their beverage in the café is eligible for a complimentary refill.

*There is no limit to the number of refills a customer can request.

*There is no minimum time required between the original purchase and the refill request; however, the original beverage must be finished before ordering a refill. Refills cannot be ordered at the same time as the original beverage.

*Refills are not available through the Drive-Thru.

*Refills may be taken to-go in single-use cups.

In 2023, Starbucks India introduced a special offer allowing customers to enjoy one free refill on select core beverages, including Cold Brew Black, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Iced Latte, and Iced Americano.

Also read: Is 'Boycott Starbucks' next? Internet reacts to trending video with 'MESSAGE for Donald Trump’

To be eligible, customers must spend over an hour at the café, and the offer is valid only before 2:00 pm.