Sunita Williams reveals what she will miss the most about space, 'I don't want to lose…'

Sunita Williams has revealed what she will miss the most about space. On being asked this question during a press conference from the space station, she replied, “Everything,” The Economic Times reported. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Barry Wilmore, and Donald Pettit unbox Thanksgiving meals, from the International Space Station (ISS), in this screen grab taken from a handout video, released on November 26, 2024. (NASA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

"This has been Butch and mine third flight to the ISS. We helped put it together, we have been up here watching it change. Just living here gives us a unique perspective -- not just outside the window, obviously -- but on how to solve problems. I don't want to lose that spark of inspiration and perspective when I leave so I am going to have to bottle it up, somehow," she said.

Williams also revealed what the hardest part of being stranded was. "It has been a rollercoaster for them [family and supporters], probably more than it has been for us. We are here, we have a mission. We do what we have to do every day. The hardest thing has been not knowing when we'd come back. All of that uncertainty has been the most difficult part," she said.

When will Sunita Williams return to Earth?

SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission finally docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, March 16, paving the way for NASA astronauts Williams and Butch Wilmore’s successful return to Earth. After lifting off Friday from Florida, the Space-X space capsule docked at the ISS at 12:05 am EST.

The arriving crew reportedly entered the ISS just before 2:00 am EST, and were greeted by Wilmore. Williams snapped photographs of her crewmates, smiling. Both the crews embraced each other, according to the New York Post.

“Houston, thank you for tuning in this early morning,” Williams said. “It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive. Thank you so much.”

While the exact time when Williams will return to Earth has not been revealed, she will arrive back no earlier than Wednesday, March 19. Ahead of their departure, mission teams will be tasked with reviewing weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida.