Syko Stu's brother shares major health update; fans ask 'Why isn't Raja Jackson jailed yet?'

Syko Stu, the professional wrestler who was violently attacked during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event last week, has regained consciousness. A photo of him in his hospital bed has gone viral on social media. Syko Stu was left unconscious after Raja Jackson's brutal attack.(Instagram/sykostu)

His family has since issued an update on his condition. In a Facebook post, his brother, Andrew Smith, said Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, has "some recollection" of the incident and is continuing to rest as he begins a long road to recovery.

“Stuart is resting since he sustained severe injures to his head. He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead, he wrote. ”Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support. He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance. He’s also just a regular guy with a life and family outside the ring. His wife Contessa has currently set up a go fund me for those wishing to donate."

What happened to Syko Stu?

The attack took place on August 23, when Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, stormed the ring during the show and violently assaulted Syko Stu in front of a live audience.

Footage from the event shows Raja lifting Stu above his head before slamming him to the mat and delivering several punches to his head, leaving him unconscious. Stu was rushed to the hospital, where he has remained since.

GoFundMe launched for Syko Stu's medical expenses

Stu’s wife, Contessa Patterson, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses and lost income during his recovery.

"Hello everyone, I’m reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith better known as SykoStu. On August 23rd he was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health.”

The post also notes that Stuart is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as a therapeutic outlet to cope with PTSD.

"This incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it,” it adds.

As of now, the campaign has raised over $160,000.

Where is Raja Jackson?

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the incident is under investigation, but it remains unclear whether Raja Jackson is facing any charges at this time.

The lack of immediate legal action has sparked outrage online. Fans and fellow wrestlers have flooded social media with calls for justice.

“Why isn't raja jailed yet,” one person asked on X.

Another wrote, “LAPD when will you arrest and charge Raja Jackson for attempted murder? Asking for the entire #wrestling community. Thank you.”

A third person wrote, “LAPD are you gonna arrest raja jackson for nearly beating a man to death in front of children at a wrestling show.”