Tad R Callister cause of death: LDS Church's religious leader passes away at 79

Tad R Callister, a Christian religious leader associated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday. His death was confirmed by Utah US House Representative, Ken Ivory, in a post on X. Tad R Callister of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.(X/@harperdanderson)

"Today, another spiritual giant and constitutional hero slipped through to the other side of the veil," Ivory wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the many family and friends of Elder Tad R. Callister.”

As of now, his cause of death is not known.

Who Was Tad R Callister?

Originally from Glendale, California, he spent much of his professional career practicing law in Southern California. He was married to Kathryn Louise Saporiti, and they have six children.

He rose to prominence with his association with the LDS, especially his books on religious matters made him a household name among the followers of the LDS Church. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University, a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA, and a Master of Laws in tax law from New York University. He moved to religious life after years of practicing law professionally.

He held positions at the Eastern Atlantic States Mission, he Second Quorum of the Seventy and the Presidency of the Seventy. He served as the Sunday School general president of LDS from 2014 to 2019.

Tributes Pour In For Tad Callister

Hundreds of people who were touched by Tad Callister in his days of preaching paid tribute to him on social media after his death.

"Today, we lost a spiritual giant and a dear friend/mentor of mine, Tad Callister. He was a guiding light during some of my darkest moments, especially when I lost my career as a police officer," one user said.

“Farewell to another great one, my dear faithful friend, Tad Callister. This has been a rough few weeks but heaven is rejoicing as they welcome home some of the greatest men who’ve walked the earth in our generation,” wrote another.