Ted Hartley dies at 100: What do we know of his family and net worth

Ted Hartley died on October 10, 2025, in New York City at the age of 100. His storied career as a US Navy fighter pilot, an actor, an investment banker, and eventually taking the helm of RKO Pictures as CEO decorated his professional life. Ted Hartley dies at 100(Getty Images)

Hartley's work in Hollywood included his role in the television series Peyton Place, films such as High Plains Drifter and A Late Quartet. He also produced films and Broadway shows after acquiring RKO in partnership with his then-wife Dina Merrill.

Family and personal life

Hartley, who was born in Omaha, Nebraska, married actress-hieress Dina Merrill in 1989 and were together until she died in 2017.

Merrill was the daughter of socialite and businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post and was responsible for bringing in substantial family connections and wealth into the union.

Hartley's children are less publicly discussed; his decades-long partnership with Merrill is most highlighted in accounts of his personal life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his only known son is Philippe.

Hartley became part of a network of business, entertainment and philanthropic ties along with Merrill. After Merrill’s passing, Hartley continued to pursue his own interests, including visual art and philanthropy through organisations such as Orbis International.

Hartley's net worth

Hartley's net worth includes his venture with Merrill in acquiring a controlling stake in RKO in the early 1990s, reviving the studio's brand and producing both films and theatrical productions.

Hartley’s net worth at the time of his death is not independently verified or widely published. His wife's net worth was estimated at around $500 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The combined business ventures, studio ownership and inherited wealth suggest Hartley’s own financial position was significant.