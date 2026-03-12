Temple Israel shooting: Schools to synagogues - What is on lockdown after West Bloomfield car ramming?

Authorities in Michigan have placed several schools, religious institutions, and nearby areas under lockdown or heightened security after a major security incident involving a shooting unfolded at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. A shooting took place at the Temple Israel Synagogue in Michigan (Unsplash)

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the situation remained active as officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the synagogue around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials also confirmed that troopers were increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district as a precaution.

Images circulating online and local media reports showed smoke rising from the synagogue complex after a vehicle crashed into the building, followed by gunfire. However, the police are still determining exactly what happened.

Schools and institutions placed on lockdown Nearby schools were placed under lockdown after the incident, with the West Bloomfield School District implementing emergency security measures and a lockdown, according to AP News.

Michael Bouchard, the Oakland County sheriff, said that a school housed within the synagogue complex had "everyone moved out."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said it had instructed Jewish organizations across the region to initiate “lockout protocol,” meaning doors were secured and movement in and out of buildings was restricted until police provided further updates.

According to the sheriff, reunification will take place at the JCC for families who have students at the school.

He said, “It's going to be secured by law enforcement, so no fear there. If you have nothing to do with the situation, don't go there. Don't come to the area. It's active and it's busy, and we're still trying to figure it out.”

Police expand patrols at other places of worship According to MSP, troopers are stepping up patrols at other places of worship in the district and advising locals to avoid the area so that police can respond.

Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police vehicles surrounding the synagogue complex, while smoke was seen rising from the building shortly after the incident began, per NBC News.

MSP has suggested the public should avoid the area and continue to anticipate a very high level of police presence. Residents in the area were notified by West Bloomfield Police of a general "Shelter in Place" order.

Bouchard said, “At the moment, we just tell people to shelter in place for at least a one-mile area until we determine that there's no one else that maybe was on foot and fled the area.”

Following the tragedy at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Jewish communities in Michigan are on edge, the BBC reported.

One synagogue in Ann Arbor, Michigan, expressed its "deeply upset about the shooting" in an email to its members. “We are still assessing the situation, but we are already taking extra security precautions.”