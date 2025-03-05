Menu Explore
Tennessee: New wildfire erupts in Pittman Center near Gatlinburg, evacuations underway in Cobbly Nob

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 05, 2025 09:53 AM IST

A new wildfire has erupted in Pittman Center near Gatlinburg, prompting evacuations in the Cobbly Nob area of Tennessee and around Webb Mountain, meteorologist Kyle Grainger reported on X.

A new wildfire has erupted in Pittman Center near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A new wildfire has erupted in Pittman Center near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

