Tennessee woman fatally shoots 2 minor sons, grandmother, before killing herself; heartbroken dad launches GoFundMe

A 32-year-old Tennessee woman fatally shot her two young sons and her 88-year-old grandmother before taking her own life, authorities said. The incident occurred at a home on East Little Richland Road in Waverly, about 75 miles west of Nashville, during a welfare check on Friday. Authorities noted there were no prior domestic violence or mental health calls to the home.(Pexel - representational image)

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were identified as:

Arius Thompson, 4

Isaiah Johnson, 13

Evelyn Johnson, 88

Shooter Heather Thompson, 32

‘It hurt and shattered my soul’

The boys’ father, Biah Thompson, expressed his sorrow in a Facebook post, writing, “As a father it hurt and shattered my soul to hear my sons, Arius (Ari) and Isaiah, have been taken from me and are no longer with us. They were just babies.”

He added, “Every second of today I wish I could just wake up.”

The boys' father has now launched a GoFundMe for the victims. “Hello everyone, I’m reaching out for donations to bring my boys back home to New Mexico from Tennessee. Anything helps,” the page reads.

At the time of writing this article, $13,003 had been raised of the 16K target.

What we know so far

Sheriff Chris Davis said preliminary evidence indicates Heather Thompson, who was estranged from the boys’ father, shot her sons and grandmother before killing herself.

Speaking to reporters, Davis said, “I know the family. We’re going to do right by them. We’re going to respect them, and we’re going to do right by them.”

Authorities noted there were no prior domestic violence or mental health calls to the home, and deputies found no signs of forced entry, suggesting no other person was involved. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case, as per New York Post.

Heather worked as a nurse practitioner at a local hospital.

Authorities have not released a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).