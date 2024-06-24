The Virat Kohli effect: Times Square spells out larger-than-life love for Indian cricket icon; unveils life-size statue

Indian maverick batter Virat Kohli's popularity isn't restricted to the borders of his national homeland. The United States ardently confessed its proud status as an international member of the Kohli fan club by unveiling a life-size statue of the charismatic all-rounder star at New York's Times Square. Virat Kohli's lifesize statue unveiled at New York City's iconic landmark, Times Square.

Kohli's dependability has not only translated into his indomitable power stance as an indispensable member of Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 lineup but also into his status as one of the cricketing world's greats over the last decade.

In a now-viral video on social media, Kohli's larger-than-life grandeur as a player manifests into a lifesize statue at NYC's iconic hustling-bustling landmark, Times Square.

Watch viral video of Viral Kohli's lifesize statue at NYC's Times Square

How did this come into being? Kohli's long-standing position as a brand ambassador of the mattress company Duroflex breathed life into this exceptionally outstanding promotional campaign.

Hailing him the “King,” as he's commonly recognised among his fans, Duroflex wrote on X/Twitter: "Just Unveiled :A larger-than-life statue of Virat Kohli at the iconic Times Square.

This King's Duty, we are going global and making history!

We’re delivering great sleep and great health to Virat Kohli."

Fans' overwhelming support for the global superstar ensued in the comments, with an endless stream of Kohli lovers proclaiming him the “GOAT.”

Virat Kohli's decent innings continued well into India's Super 8 qualification. At this very moment, the Super 8 live match between India and Australia has officially kicked off in St Lucia. Despite looming fears of rain threatening the Titans' clash, the game began without any delays, with Australia winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. This marks the first time the two countries face each other since India lost to Australia during the ODI World Cup Final.

Cricket fandom's speculations are also rife with conjectures that the former Indian captain and the sitting captain, Rohit Sharma, may retire from the international T20 format after this World Cup. This could reportedly be the smashing duo's last dance, after all.