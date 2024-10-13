Tim Walz faces protests and silent treatment during school appearance amid 'Touchdown Timmy' allegations

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrived at Mankato West High School to witness a significant rivalry game involving a squad he trained once. Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited Mankato West High School.(AP)

Several clips shared on social media platforms show Walz meeting with families on the stands. The vice presidential candidate's appearance was clearly unwelcome by many. There were several guests who were just passively staring. Nonetheless, a few attendees conversed with the governor and even gave him hugs.

Supporters of Palestine were also seen demonstrating outside the high school during the Minnesota governor's appearance.

Why 'Touchdown Timmy' was trending on X?

His school appearance comes at a time when he is facing a new set of allegations. On Saturday, a social media user with handle @DocNetyoutube accused Walz of engaging in an "inappropriate" relationship with a male student and going to a gay bar while he was working as a professor and football coach. While the post has gone viral on social media, the Harris-Walz campaign has not yet released a statement.

An X user claimed that they were tipped off in August that “claiming Tim Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Responding to a tweet from Walz, they stated thevice presidential candidate resigned from teaching after being caught having “s*x” with a pupil.

According to the social media user students started calling Walz “Touchdown Timmy” due to his inappropriate relationship. However, no further information has been given about the student.

Also Read: Tim Walz discloses absurd codename Kamala Harris is listed under on his phone, hopes to ‘wake up on November 6’ with…

Walz's school visit fumes locals

Meanwhile, Walz's school attendance at the game caused uproar among locals.

In a post on X, former Republican congressman from Minnesota Jeremy Munson asked people to show up and boo Walz on October 11.

Walz's participation at the game was motivated by desperation, according to Yvonne Simon, chair of the Blue Earth County GOP, who spoke to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“They’re getting desperate to get the word out,” Simon stated.

Following graduation from college, Walz worked as a teacher in China until 1996, when he was employed as a geography teacher at Mankato West.

He also organised the first-ever summer study abroad programs for high school students to China and served as the first faculty counselor for the gay-straight alliance at Mankato West High School.

Since Walz was revealed as Harris' running mate on August 7, his brief time as an assistant football coach has been a topic of discussion for the Harris campaign.