Titan submersible disaster: Final US Coast Guard report exposes OceanGate failures; families call for action

Nearly two years after the Titan sub imploded in the Atlantic, killing all five people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard has released its long-awaited final report. OceanGate, the company behind the doomed vessel, “failed across the board,” according to the Marine Board of Investigation, as per People. Their 300-page document, released August 5, points to critical design flaws, poor oversight, and what the board described as a "toxic workplace culture." Five people had died onboard after a submersible, that went to explore Titanic wreckage, suffered a "catastrophic implosion" in Atlantic Ocean.(AP)

Investigators did not hold back: “This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable,” said Jason Neubauer, who chaired the probe.

Among the five who died in June 2023 were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, and Pakistani father-son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

Ignored warnings, fired staff

The report does not mince words when it comes to OceanGate’s handling of internal safety concerns. According to People, the company is accused of firing or intimidating employees who raised red flags. Rush, the company's late CEO, is singled out for misrepresenting Titan’s safety to both regulators and clients, leading to what the report called a “false sense of security.”

One of the most damning findings: OceanGate didn’t investigate data from the sub’s 2022 Titanic trip that hinted at possible hull issues. They also skipped any meaningful maintenance during the off-season before the 2023 expedition, according to investigators.

The Coast Guard report includes 17 new safety recommendations-everything from beefing up submersible regulations to closing international loopholes. Neubauer added, “There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework.”

Families speak, calls for change grow louder

Christine Dawood, who lost her husband and son in the implosion, issued a statement on behalf of her family.

“No report can alter the heartbreaking outcome. We believe that accountability and regulatory change must follow such a catastrophic failure. We hope this tragedy serves as a turning point,” the statement read, as per People.

OceanGate, which shut down operations shortly after the incident, told People it had focused its resources on cooperating with authorities. “We again offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died,” the company said in a statement ahead of the report’s release.

FAQs

Were bodies recovered from the Titan submersible?

No, due to the depth and force of the implosion, no human remains were recovered.

At what depth did Titan implode?

The sub is believed to have imploded around 12,500 feet below the surface, near the Titanic wreck site.

What happened to the people in the Titan submersible?

All five passengers died instantly in the catastrophic implosion caused by structural failure.

How many dives did the Titan make before imploding?

The Titan had completed more than a dozen dives before the fatal 2023 expedition.