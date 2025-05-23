Tom Brady, 47, set to come out of retirement for ultimate GOAT crown; insider spills details

Tom Brady has big plans. Two years after retiring from the NFL, the 47-year-old wants to get back on the field and win the ultimate crown for his country - a gold medal at the Olympics. An insider told the Daily Mail that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is plotting a detailed plan to unretire and lead Team USA's flag football team at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Tom Brady is planning to unretire and fight one more time(Action Images via Reuters)

This comes after NFL owners unanimously passed a vote allowing players to participate in the Olympics' flag football event. Brady will be 50 by the time the summer games come to LA, but still wants to lead Team USA to glory, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources.

Read More: Tush Push ban vote: Who voted for and against controversial NFL play? Revealed

“He wants a Gold medal. And what better way to remain the GOAT [greatest of all time] and return to the sport he loves, by helping his country win gold,” the insider said. They further added that the former Tampa Bay quarterback knows ‘he would be able to help and excel in that environment and since his life is very much scheduled and has a tight regimen’.

“With the Olympics being in LA, he wouldn't have to travel far. And it would culminate in one of the best birthdays ever.” Tom Brady will turn 51 on August 3, 2028.

That year, Brady will also be eligible to join the Hall of Fame, and the induction ceremony generally takes place on the first weekend of August.

Brady's team is yet to confirm the retirement U-turn rumors. However, it will not be the first time the legendary quarterback unretires. In 2022, his team announced his retirement, but the Bucs star returned for one more season. The decision was reportedly behind his divorce from now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The 47-year-old hung up his cleats for the second time in 2023, saying there will not be any further changes. He has since joined a Fox Sports commentator role worth $375 million over 10 years.

Read More: NFL players for 2028 Olympics in LA: How would Team USA's flag football team look like?

However, an insider told the Daily Mail that he wants to play in the Olympics.

“Since the NFL wants to make a splash in the Olympics, they can have their own Dream Team, and who better to lead them than the Greatest of all Time!”

According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also vying for a spot on Team USA's flag football team.