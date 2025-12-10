Trump admin threatens to dismantle student loans: What it could mean for borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has moved to dismantle the income-driven SAVE Plan according to new policy changes announced on December 9. Linda McMahon, US education secretary: US Department of Education moves to remove SAVE Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

What Changed?

Roughly 7.7 million federal student-loan borrowers will have to shift to alternative repayment plans and likely resume monthly payments.

As per the settlement between the ED and several states that had challenged SAVE in courts, the department will not enroll new borrowers and will deny pending applications.

They will begin transitioning existing participants to other plans such as Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) or Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), as reported by Business Insider. The ED claims that interest on loans under SAVE had already resumed in August 2025 in accordance with a court order that invalidated portions of the plan in 2025.

What does it mean for borrowers?

The sudden return to repayment might disrupt personal finances for millions of borrowers whose monthly student loan payments were lowered or even suspended under SAVE.

About 42% of federal student loan borrowers are already having difficulty juggling debt payments with necessities like shelter and food, according to a survey by Data for Progress and The Institute for College Access and Success.

Many borrowers are facing higher monthly fees under other schemes, frequently without the same relief or forgiveness schedule, once SAVE is stopped.

According to a 2025 analysis by TransUnion, as of April 2025 nearly 31% of federal student-loan borrowers with payment obligations were 90+ days past due. Roughly one in three borrowers, many of whom are new graduates or have lower incomes, face default risk as delinquency rises following the end of the payment pause during the pandemic, according to a report from The Guardian.

Forbes writes that once the generous repayment plan (SAVE Plan) collapses or becomes less favorable, many borrowers will see their monthly bills jump by hundreds of dollars. It is likely that financially vulnerable borrowers will be pushed over the brink by this abrupt increase and the resumption of interest accrual.

The portfolio of federal student loans faces a "default cliff," according to financial-market analysis by TD Economics, as millions of borrowers are already past due and collection efforts have commenced.

The ED has asked affected borrowers to use the Department’s online loan-simulator tool to estimate new payments and find the most suitable plan ahead of automatic transitions.

Why did the change happen?

In 2020, a broad federal suspension on student loan payments was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. By 2023, older plans under the Income-driven Repayment (IDR) umbrella had been replaced by the SAVE plan, which offered debtors a long-term, income-driven repayment path.

However, SAVE was soon the target of numerous lawsuits alleging administrative overreach in its implementation. The Department placed millions of borrowers in administrative repayment, with payments delayed and interest frozen, when courts started blocking parts of the plan in 2024.

Interest resumed in August 2025 after court-ordered modifications.