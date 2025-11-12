Trump's change of tune on foreign students in US: ‘Don’t want them, but view…'

US President Donald Trump on Monday defended allowing foreign students to study in the US as a “good” practice and pushed back on a call to reduce their numbers, saying it would be financially destructive to the nation’s higher education system and that institutions would go “out of business.” Talking about the fees paid by the foreign students, Trump said that it is more than double when they come in from most foreign countries, pointing out the potential financial loss to American universities, if foreign students face a likely ban.(REUTERS)

As Trump spoke to Laura Ingraham on Fox News in an interview, he admitted that half of the students in US come from all over the world.

“You don’t want to cut half of the people, half of the students from all over the world that are coming into our country — destroy our entire university and college system — I don’t want to do that,” he said adding that it is actually good to have foreign students. “Look I want to be able to get along with the world,” he affirmed.

Repeatedly pushed by Ingraham on why he wouldn’t reduce the number of students from foreign countries, Trump argued that reducing the numbers of foreign students would cause financial harm to the university system and lead some schools, including historically Black institutions, to go “out of business.”

“It’s not that I want them, but…”

Trump said that he wants to see the school system of the US thrive.

Talking about the fees paid by the foreign students, Trump said that it is more than double when they come in from most foreign countries, pointing out the potential financial loss to American universities, if foreign students face a likely ban.

“It’s not that I want them, but I view it as a business,” he said.

The striking contrast

Trump's latest comments seemed to contradict his previous policies that specifically targeted international students.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration revoked thousands of visas, arrested students who were involved in pro-Palestinian activities and imposed heightened application requirements including social media vetting.

The administration also targeted top-tier institutions over their handling of international student applicants and compliance with visa regulations. Harvard University challenged the administration’s attempt to block the school from admitting foreign students. A judge blocked the administration from enforcing the ban, but the US is appealing that decision.

Officials also moved to reduce the number of foreign students as part of a proposed compact with colleges that would give them preferential access to federal funds.

The effort, dubbed the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” would include a cap on international students that limits undergraduate numbers to no more than 15% of students on foreign visas, with no more than 5% of students coming from any one country.

In May 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had instructed consular sections to pause scheduling appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants until the vetting process is completed. He added that updated guidelines will be issued once a comprehensive review is finalised.

The administration later resumed them but with more strict vetting of applicants’ social-media profiles.