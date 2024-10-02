Trump ‘Apprentice’ biopic trailer too controversial to be aired during presidential and VP debates: ABC, CBS

Major US TV networks have red-listed the trailer of one of the most scandalous films of the year: The Apprentice. The contentious Sebastian Stan-starring Donald Trump biopic has been deemed too controversial, cutting off any room for its advertisements to be played on debate nights. First look at The Apprentice shows Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.(X, formerly Twitter)

The Ali Abbasi directorial probes into the young life of the former president, eager to make a name for himself as a “hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York.” With its theatrical premiere just days away, the timing is just too dramatically poetic, especially with the US presidential elections in sight.

ABC and CBS not comfortable promoting The Apprentice during debate nights

The spicy announcement rolled out in the hours leading up to the first 2024 vice presidential showdown on Tuesday, October 1—an essentially unmissable event as it is expected to be the last debate before November D-Day. With CBS hosting the vice presidential candidates, Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance, and ABC having anchored the presidential debate a few weeks ago, both networks have turned down the chance to promote the film during debate nights.

Also read | 43-ft-tall naked Donald Trump statue erected in Las Vegas: ‘Crooked and obscene’ installation to fuel election discourse

A 15-second clip for The Apprentice sent out for promotion was ultimately rejected, the film’s distributor, Briarcliff Entertainment, told TMZ. Although CBS wasn’t entirely against the idea of pushing the film on its platform, the network claimed that it wanted to stray away from mentions of the movie at the time of a debate or during national news. Nevertheless, it green-lit the Apprentice advertisements to be played during other parts of the day.

ABC reportedly also refused to air TV spots for The Apprentice during the presidential debate. It has particularly been under fire since the first and possibly one presidential debate pitting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris against each other. The American network has met ire and been accused of its “biased” approach and allowing the Democratic nominee the upper hand while “rigging” the event against Trump. Moreover, attorneys for the former POTUS had even sent a cease and desist letter to The Apprentice team while attempting to block its US sale and premieres.

Despite the efforts to nix the film, the Republican presidential hopeful’s pleas fell on deaf ears. The Cannes Film Festival-premiering title is going full steam ahead and is poised for a nationwide release in theatres on October 11. Nonetheless, ABC’s predicament goes deep. Presumably, to avoid aligning itself with anything that could possibly ruffle Trump’s feathers again, it has turned its back on advertising the film as it hopes to maintain a distance from ads that “speak to related themes within the broadcast.”

Also read | Trump declines CBS' primetime ‘60 Minutes’ election special; only Harris to be interviewed

Film distributor behind Trump biopic responds to TV spots being refused

Meanwhile, Briarcliff’s boss, Tom Ortenberg, bashed the rejection of the film’s TV spots during campaign debates. He told Deadline, “The timidity and cowardice of those in the corridors of power in Hollywood never ceases to amaze.” Adding on, he proudly proclaimed, “Despite all the obstacles thrown in our way, we are thrilled to be able to bring The Apprentice to theatres — and only theatres — next Friday, October 11.”

Alongside Sebastian Stan playing the young real estate tycoon, Jeremy Strong steps in as his mentor, attorney Roy Cohn. Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova plays the former president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump. The film has especially been a matter of online buzz as it is said to include a depiction of the MCU actor’s Trump sexually assaulting his then-wife. The Republican candidate and his team have previously denied the allegation.