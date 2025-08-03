Trump blasts Charlamagne tha God as ‘low IQ individual’ over Epstein files remarks: ‘He has no idea what words…’

US President Donald Trump dubbed Charlamagne the God a “low IQ individual” after the radio host implied that conservative Republicans will utilise the controversy around the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein files to retake the party from the MAGA movement. Trump said said Charlamagne tha God has “no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”(Reuters)

In recent weeks, Trump has attempted to divert the focus of the MAGA community from Epstein, who passed away in prison on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on on sex-trafficking charges.

Here's what Charlamagne tha God said

In an episode of his Fox News show, Charlamagne tha God—whose real name is Lenard McKelvey - spoke with Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

“I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back,” McKelvey said while speaking to Lara Trump. According to him, Epstein files will be an opportunity for traditional conservatives to regain control of their party.

“I think they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take the party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Trump reacts to Charlamagne tha God's remarks

Taking to Truth Social post, Trump blasted McKelvey as “sleazebag.” “(Why is he allowed to use the word 'GOD' when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?),” the POTUS wrote.

Calling him a “low IQ individual”, the President said Charlamagne tha God has “no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

A number of conspiracy theories have surfaced since Epstein's passing. While some contend that Epstein did not commit suicide in jail, others raise the possibility that a number of prominent American politicians were complicit in the financier's illicit operations and that the information is being withheld for unknown reasons.

Ahead of 2024 presidential elections, Trump accused Democrats of hiding the truth and declared that he would release several files related to the Epstein trial if reelected to the White House.