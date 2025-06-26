Trump facing Biden-like health issues? Nephew drops bombshell claims

Fred Trump III, nephew of President Donald Trump, pointed to a troubling family history of dementia while voicing concerns about his uncle’s mental fitness. Trump's nephew notes troubling signs of cognitive decline and contrasts them with the public image of his grandfather's health.(Bloomberg)

Fred, who recently authored All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, didn’t mince words during a recent appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM and spoke about worrying signs of cognitive decline in the 45th U.S. President.

“I know what I saw in my grandfather,” Fred said, referring to Fred Trump Sr. , Donald Trump’s father, who lived with Alzheimer’s for eight years before passing away in 1999. Fred III claimed the elder Trump’s health was far from what Donald had publicly said.

“You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you, that was not the case.”

POTUS' nephew also brought up other members of the Trump extended family, like Donald’s cousin John Walters, who reportedly struggled with dementia as well. Fred noted that Donald now “looks older” and seems increasingly unfocused in his public appearances.

“The things he's spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. He used to be able to stick to a message,” he pointed out.

Trump's niece echoes the same concern about her uncle

Fred’s comments echo those made by his sister, Mary Trump, a psychologist. Both siblings have repeatedly raised alarms over their uncle’s behaviour and public statements, and both have endorsed then Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

Ironically, this comes at a time when Trump himself has repeatedly questioned former President Joe Biden’s cognitive health, accusing him of mental decline throughout the previous election cycle. But now, some voters and experts are starting to reflect those same concerns back onto Trump.

Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, a communications and journalism professor at Texas A&M University, told told the Daily Beast, “His lack of focus makes it seem as though he's experiencing cognitive decline, that his brain is not well-disciplined, and he's unable to maintain a thought and carry it through to a logical conclusion.”

However, White House physician Sean Barbarella declared the President in “excellent health,” stating that a standard mental test showed “Cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was normal with a score of 30 out of 30.”