Trump fumes as $454m bond deadline looms, claims he has fine amount ‘in his bank account’

As Donald Trump's $454 million New York civil fraud judgment deadline approaches on Monday, March 25, the former US President launched a blistering attack on those who could seize his properties. According to Trump, he intended to use his hard earned money in running the White House race. (AP)

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump claimed that he had "done nothing wrong", adding that Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James should not be permitted to take away his assets.

In February, Justice Engoron ordered that Trump must pay around $454 million, with interest added, for substantially misrepresenting his net worth and asset value for more than a decade in order to obtain loans on favourable conditions.

Slamming the communists and radical left lunatics, Trump said that he is being asked to pay such a huge amount because they saw a similar amount in his bank account. According to Trump, he intended to use his hard earned money in running the White House race. "They don't want me to do that—ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he stated.

“Why should a Crooked, highly political New York Judge, Arthur Engoron, working in concert and coordination with an even more Corrupt Attorney General, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, his Puppet Master, and the White House, be allowed to take away, and sell off, very successful properties and assets that took me years to zone, build and nurture into some of the best of their kind anywhere in the World—WHEN I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG!” the ex-US President wrote on Truth Social.

‘They want to bankrupt him’: Eric Trump complains as clock runs down

Appearing in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump's son Eric accused Attorney General Letitia James of attempting to bankrupt his father with the ruling.

While Trump's attorneys claim that the former president is unable to pay for an appeal bond, James told an appeals courts that it should not accept Trump's plea to halt the judgment from taking effect.

“They're trying to deprive him of his cash, they want to bankrupt him, and they want to hurt him so badly,” Eric Trump, a co-defendant in the fraud case, told Fox News.

Claiming that Trump "is going to win" the presidential elections, he said that every single person he approached for a half-billion dollar bond for his father laughed at him. “They were laughing. They were laughing,” he mentioned.

As "Don Poorleone" was trending on X on Sunday, Trump made his followers aware about his situation.

He slammed James for having a "terrible record on violent crime" as New York State Attorney General, claiming that "she goes after Trump for doing absolutely nothing".

The former president further described Judge Engoron as "grossly incompetent and corrupt", adding that he had "fraudulently undervalued Mar-a-Lago" to build a "fake narrative".

On March 18, Trump's legal team stated that paying the full civil fraud penalty would be "a practical impossibility," fuelling concern that James may soon start confiscating the former president's properties or compel him to sell some of his real estate empire to pay the fine.

Trump is yet to make it clear how he would pay his fine or what other actions he may take.