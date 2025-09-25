Trump says 3 ‘very sinister events’ occurred at United Nations, including escalator fiasco, ‘Triple sabotage at the UN’

Donald Trump has alleged that three “very sinister events” took place at the United Nations during his visit with Melania Trump. The first event he talked about was an escalator at headquarters that abruptly stopped when the two of them stepped on it Tuesday morning, September 23. The moment was captured on camera, when the escalator in the entrance hall to the UN building in New York stalled as soon as the US President and his wife stepped on it. Trump says 3 ‘very sinister events’ occurred at United Nations, including escalator fiasco (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

‘The people that did it should be arrested’

“It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier “post” in The London Times that said UN workers “joked about turning off an escalator.” The people that did it should be arrested!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged United Nations officials to conduct an investigation into the escalator incident. “If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Leavitt wrote on X, citing a Times of London report claiming staffers had been overheard joking that they would stop the escalator so Trump would have to walk to the hall to give his speech.

‘M teleprompter didn’t work’

Trump claimed that he had the second unpleasant experience when his teleprompter failed to work as he was ready to address people. “Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, “Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?” I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later. The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews,” Trump said, adding that “very few people could have done what I did.”

‘The sound was completely off’

The US President said that the third problem arose when people could not hear anything he said in his speech explaining that he was told “the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing.” “The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, “How did I do?” And she said, “I couldn’t hear a word you said.” This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN,” Trump alleged.

He concluded, “They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”